



With the prefabricated school CEIP Playas de Orihuela just 3 months from opening, the Orihuela council has announced that the third ‘brick built’ school for infant and primary schoolchildren is to be constructed on the Lomas de Cabo Roig border with Montezenia.

The 11,000 sq mtr plot assigned, which will be ceded to the Generalitat, is in Calle Limonero although this is still to be approved in Valencia.

With the start of the new school year, the urgency has become critical. On the coast there were 200 students out of school at the beginning of the new term. Now that number has been reduced, based on overloading the two existing centres, but there are still almost 100 students without a place.

The demand also extends throughout the year which will see many additional enrolments in this area of the municipality. Added to this problem are the special characteristics of the coastal population, with 58 nationalities and 50% of students who do not know the language – plus 30% who have a minimum knowledge of Spanish.