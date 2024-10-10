



Participatory budgets will return to Orihuela after an absence of five years. The Council announced their return for the year 2025 on Tuesday. Councilor Anabel García (Vox), said that a total amount of 660,000 euros has been allocated, 60,000 euros for each of the 11 municipal districts.

The division of the allocation has drawn criticism from some quarters stating that it should be based on the number of residents rather than being an even division. Some Orihuela Districts have as few as 4,000 residents while in Districts X and XI there are over 30,000.

Everyone over 16 years of age registered in Orihuela is invited to participate. Those interested can submit their proposals from October 10 through the platform at: https://orihuela.governalia.es/procesos/.

Each participant will be able to send up to three proposals as a maximum.

Only those proposals that pass the technical, legal and economic feasibility screening carried out by the corresponding council departments will be considered.

Anabel García pointed out that, during the process, all relevant information will be published and updated on the digital platform.

The councillor added that participatory budgets are “a firm commitment by the Council to involve the public in decision-making about the future of our city.” She also indicated that, after the long years of absence of this process, recovering it was one of her “primary objectives.”

Unfortunately, many projects that were approved in 2018, during the mandate of former mayor Emilio Bascuñana, have still not yet been carried out so it is difficult to know whether this latest announcement will be followed through or whether it is just another publicity ploy like so many of the announcements that come out of Orihuela City.