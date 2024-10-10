Orihuela sports staff call three-day strike





Orihuela sports staff have already defined their strategy. Last week, their salaries were overdue by two months. According to sources from the union, the staff will carry out a three-day strike at the end of this month. If they are not paid at the end of the month for October, they say that the strike will become indefinite.

The dates for this first three-day strike have not yet been finalised. They say that they are pending approval by the Government Subdelegation, which must also establish what that minimum services are maintained.

Some sectors of the workforce were still reluctant to strike in the face of promises by the City Council that the Clequali company, the current concessionaire of the service, would soon pay their arrears. However, of the 137 employees, those most in favour of the strike argued that holding a single day of strike would not have the desired pressure effect. “It would be like cancelling sports schools one day due to a strong episode of wind or rain,” they say.

A total of 80 staff participated in the vote, 58.39% of the workforce. Of these, 21 voted against the strike, 26 were in favour of the strike, 14 wanted an indefinite strike and 18 were in favour of only holding protest rallies.

The Orihuela government, says that it is speaking with the company to avoid further delays in payments and the possibility of a strike at all costs. They do not want to have to see the municipality’s sports facilities close.

In the last ordinary plenary session in September, the Councillor for Sports, Víctor Sigüenza (PP), pointed out in response to questions from the opposition that the company Clequali had entered into bankruptcy, which made it difficult to pay salaries. The councillor also stated that the last invoices issued by the company have been approved.

Currently, the tender to award the municipal sports area management service is still ongoing with its resolution becoming more urgent with each passing day. Recently, the Contracting Committee decided to extend the deadline for submitting bids, which expired on Friday of last week, until Monday, October 14.

After that, the bids will have to be evaluated and awarded. The award, if there are no appeals or errors in the specifications, is not expected until the end of this year or the beginning of the next.

Meanwhile Cambiemos demand that the PP-Vox government team seriously consider municipalising the service, at least while the public tender is still to be resolved. In this way, the Council could pay salaries through a municipal company without the payments having to go through Clequali anymore.