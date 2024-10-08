Three men wanted for San Javier stabbing





A young man was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Los Arcos hospital on Sunday after being stabbed in the back in San Javier. The Civil Guard has already started an investigation and is looking for three men who are thought to be the alleged perpetrators of the attack.

According to sources close to the case, the victim had to undergo emergency surgery after the knife pierced his lung. His prognosis, according to sources from the Ministry of Health, is reserved.

It was a friend of the young man who called 112 at around 7.30 am to warn that he had been attacked by three men and had a stab wound in the back. According to sources close to the case, the two friends, from the Murcia district of Sucina, had been partying on Saturday night in the Pilar de la Horadada area and had stopped in San Javier, on Calle Colmenar Viejo.

Police units from San Javier Local Police, Civil Guard and a medicalised ambulance from the 061 Emergency Medical Services Department attended the scene and transferred the injured man, who was semi-conscious, to the Los Arcos hospital. The officers carried out a search of the area looking for the weapon used in the attack, but, for the moment, it has not been located.