Government to hold pardoning ceremony for Miguel Hernández





The law on democratic memory, which has been in force for two years, establishes the nullity of the sentences and decisions imposed by the Francoist courts, which were already declared unsound by the law that was adopted in 2007. Relatives of those affected can also apply for a state certificate of restitution. Beyond this, the state can hold a celebration commemorating the occasion in special cases, one of which is understood to be the Orihuela poet Miguel Harnandez.

For many years, the author’s relatives, along with a number of notable dignitaries and institutions have been demanding such a ceremony after he was sentenced to death, subsequently commuted, which saw him to die in prison from tuberculosis.

Now, sources from the Ministry of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, headed by Ángel Víctor Torres, have announced that the act of reparation to Miguel Hernández will be held before the end of this month.

The Minister of Democratic Memory, Ángel Víctor Torres, signed 29 reparation statements last week

Last week, Minister Torres signed 29 declarations of reparation to people who suffered persecution and violence for political reasons in the dictatorship, together with the nullity of judicial processes and the illegitimacy of the courts, one of which was Hernandez. These documents will be delivered to the families soon.

Although the ceremony will possibly take place in Madrid, it is thought that the province of Alicante might be a better location, because it has greater political symbolism, and even more so after the Orihuela Government, with the votes of PP and Vox, rejected it’s plea for the nullity of the trials of the poet, and the decision of the Council to promote the controversial law of concord, which conflicts the government of Spain with the municipality.

One of the dates that is being discussed for the ceremony of restitution is the date of his birth, 30 October. He was born on 1910 and 32 years later, on 28 March 1942, he lost his life because of tuberculosis while in prison.

However, within the Alicante territory there are three alternatives for the ceremony, with each one having a claim to hold the ceremony: Elche (because of his ties), Alicante (because it was where he died and where he is buried) and Orihuela (the birthplace and hometown of the poet).

Meanwhile, Professor Juan Antonio Ríos Carratalá from the University of Alicante, says that it is a pity that such a happy occasion for the family of a poet like Miguel Hernández is being used in such a way in the political debate. “The important thing,” he says. “is that the maximum number of people and groups gathered to participate in the recognition. We are talking about a figure of literature with a capacity for brilliant creation and a committed and sincere militant. The politicians cannot be allowed to spoil it.”