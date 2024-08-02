



A 32-year-old British national was arrested at the post-Brexit border checkpoint at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport, identified as wanted by the German authorities in relation to an attempted murder.

The National Police were carrying out the routine border checks and the man was flagged as being the subject of a European Arrest Warrant for Extradition issued by the German Authorities on 5 July, and so the man was arrested within a month of the warrant being issued thanks to the border controls.

The fugitive had been on the run from justice since he allegedly committed the crime on June 2. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning outside a well-known restaurant, when, acting together with two other people, he suddenly and without apparent motive, attacked two soldiers who were seriously injured in the attack.