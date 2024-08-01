



July 30th was a very special date for the town of Los Montesinos, as it marked thirty-four years since the municipality gained its independence from Almoradí, which was granted on July 30th, 1990 after years of tireless effort, dedication and work by all the citizens of Montesinos, and which became a reality through Decree 140/90 of the Generalitat Valenciana.

This was a milestone that was made possible, especially, thanks to the commissions that worked hard to make it a reality.

For this reason, on the occasion of this important date for the people of Montesinos, the Town Hall prepared a series of activities and special events, including free entry to the municipal swimming pool for all residents registered during on 30th of July. Also, during the previous weekend, the 2nd Craft Fair and the Cirmágico show were held, an event that mixed the circus with magic.

The culmination of the anniversary of segregation came on Tuesday when the Plaza Sagrado Corazón de Jesús hosted the performance of the zarzuela “La Tabernera del Puerto” performed by the lyrical group “Ciudad de Elda” and the Montesinos Musical Group.