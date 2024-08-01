



The Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) has removed a total of 438 tons of waste from the Segura riverbed and its surrounding areas, between January and May 2024.

The work has been carried out at five floating barriers installed by the Confederation between the province of Alicante (3) and the Region of Murcia (2) and 23 waste points in both regions, both by the environmental agents of the CHS and by groups of individuals or municialities authorised to do so .

Most of the waste corresponds to urban animal solids with 365.64 tons, followed by plant remains with 42.96 tons – the “bardomeras” – animal remains with 830 kilos and hazardous waste with 460 kilos.

Although CHS does not provide detail, most of the solid waste collected is plastic containers, which are very polluting both in the river and on reaching the sea.

It is also reported that 20 per cent of the garbage poured into the river that arrives in the Vega Baja originates from the Region of Murcia.