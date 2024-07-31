



Street cleaners in Torrevieja gathered in the town hall square this week, to protest the continual abuses of the multi-million-euro contractor ACCIONA.

Antonio Escamilla, representative of the UGT union, led the complaints about the company and in particular the service in Torrevieja, for the “serious breaches”, the “lack of communication”, along with the “lack of personnel and resources that they have suffered from the beginning” of this now more expensive contract that is providing a worse service to the residents than ever before.

Despite attempts to rectify the situation, there has been no progress so far, and so, on Monday, workers gathered in the Plaza de la Constitución to raise awareness of their plight, and they do not rule out strikes if the situation does not change.

ACCIONA closed the first half of 2024 with a net profit of 116 million euro.