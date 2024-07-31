



Torrevieja Council is improving its pest control service as the council has awarded a new contract for the disinfection of the municipal area. The company with the highest rating was Compañía de Tratamiento Levante SL, which will cost an annual amount of 145,079 euros (VAT included).

The contract has an initial duration of three years, plus two possible annual extensions, for an amount of 725,395 euros.

The improvements offered by the successful bidder include two pick-up vehicles with a thermal fogging cannon for mosquitoes and a drone for inspection/application, five zero-emission vehicles, as well as attention to unscheduled urgent one-hour calls.

The contract will focus on the prevention and control of the proliferation of rats and insects, particularly mosquitoes and cockroaches. Rat extermination includes the control and elimination of rodents considered harmful to public health and disinfestation includes the elimination of harmful insects or disease spreaders in general, and in particular, of diphtheria (among which mosquitoes are included) and their larvae.

It also includes population control of the pine processionary caterpillar. The service will also provide disinfection tasks, which include the immediate elimination of infected waste and germs harmful to health. The contract has had a considerable reduction, as it was originally published with a base budget of 1,158,457 euros (VAT included).

In recent years, the proliferation of mosquitoes has been particularly intense, especially in urban areas. This is difficult to control in Torrevieja as they are located close to both lagoons; that tend to generate areas where the water stagnates and favour the laying of insect eggs and larvae.