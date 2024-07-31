



Residents of the Orihuela Costa are becoming increasingly angry over the continual disregard for the coast by the councillor for urban waste Rocio Ortunó.

In a summary made by AVCRL of a meeting held on Tuesday between Districts X and XI, the Councillor for Festivities, Modernisation, Solid Urban Waste Collection and Street Cleaning, failed to report any news, nor did she provide details of any future planning, nor did she answer the questions nor deliver information requested by the association.

Despite being elected to serve the people, the councillor stated that she has no obligation to inform anyone in writing of anything, neither to the association nor to the district councils.

She did say that reinforcements to the urban waste team are in place and working to her full satisfaction, despite admitting that half of the posts have not yet been filled and that the large numbers of the personnel that were earmarked for the coast are partly assigned to Orihuela city.

Despite being asked for an explanation, neither did she report on the more than 2.5 million euros approved in the September 2023 plenary to reinforce waste collection services.

A spokesman for AVCRL said that the association completely disapproves of the councillor for Solid Urban Waste and Street Cleaning, Ms Ortunó, for her lack of transparency.

“The councillor has her back turned to reality, ignoring the outcry by residents of Orihuela Costa in the face of the serious deficiencies they suffer in matters within her competence, the cleaning of our streets and the collection of waste;” he added.

This is not the best way of showing respect for the people who vote and pay their taxes in order to receive quality public services. However as she and her father are both close family friends of the mayor it seems highly unlikely that she will be reproached in any way by Snr Vegara and that she will simply be allowed to continue with the total contempt that she continually displays toward the people of Orihuela Costa.