



The Huerto del Cura National Artistic Garden, located in Elche, has taken a significant step forward by translating its website into German. A decision that promises to enrich the experience of German-speaking tourists. This initiative facilitates access to information while opening the doors to a wider audience, promoting tourism in the region.

One of the main benefits of this translation is improved communication. German visitors will be able to access detailed information about the garden without the language barrier. This will allow them to better plan their visit and enjoy a more enriching experience.

Furthermore, by attracting German-speaking tourists, the Huerto del Cura contributes to the growth of tourism in Elche. This increase in visitors can have a positive impact on the local economy, benefiting restaurants, hotels and shops in the area.

The translation of the website also reflects a commitment to inclusion and cultural diversity. By offering content in several languages, Spanish, English, French and now German, the garden positions itself as a destination accessible to all, promoting a welcoming environment for tourists of different nationalities.

Ultimately, the translation of the Huerto del Cura National Artistic Garden website into German enhances the visitor experience, and boosts tourism and the local economy, consolidating the garden as an attractive and accessible destination for all.