



An ambitious plan has been presented at ADDA, the Auditorium of the Provincial Council, which includes a branch that will provide the backbone of the Vega Baja region, linking Orihuela with the coastal area of Torrevieja/Orihuela Costa, also serving Guardamar, Pilar de la Horadada and down into the north of the Murcia region, San Pedro del Pinatar and San Javier.

Attended by the President of the Valencian Community, the Alicante Diputacion and the mayor of Torrevieja, the plan ‘Alicante online to connect everything’ was presented by Ineca, the Alicante Chamber of Commerce, CEV and Hosbec to improve infrastructure in the province of Alicante.

The report sets out measures to promote sustainable mobility in the province, from north to south, which would be implemented by both the central government and the Generalitat Valenciana itself. This plan, which is projected to run until 2033, would have an overall investment of 1,151 million euros with a return of 435 million.

The coordinator of the study, Armando Ortuño, Ineca’s project manager, has broken down the plan, which seeks to improve the proposal of the Ministry of Transport regarding the execution of railway infrastructures.

The branch line will link the Intermodal and high speed station of Orihuela with the coastal area of Torrevieja/Orihuela Costa, providing service, not only to these two municipalities but also to the entire coastline of Guardamar, Pilar de la Horadada and San Pedro del Pinatar and San Javier.

The total cost of the project is estimated at 277.6 million euros, which is divided into infrastructure, superstructure, expropriations and the Bigastro-Jacarilla, San Miguel and Torrevieja-Orihuela Costa stations.

It is estimated to have an impact of more than 1,200,000 passengers per year, approximately one million long-distance passengers, who would be people from the coast who would travel to Madrid via the Mediterranean corridor and approximately 200,000 passengers who would have a link with the suburban network, also through the same communication node of the Orihuela Intermodal Station.