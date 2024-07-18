



The Pilar de la Horadada Tourist Train was unveiled last week which will operate for 6 days a week until 18 August, where you can travel from the coast to the centre and from the centre to the coast, completely FREE of charge.

It has 18 stops, which are all identified with a ‘Tourist Train’ sign, in Pilar de la Horadada, Torre de la Horadada, Higuericas and Mil Palmeras.

There are two different routes: from Tuesday to Thursday and from Friday to Sunday, however, there will be no service on Mondays.

The train leaves from Avda. Constitución (Rambla in front of Colegio Virgen del Pilar), with a total return journey time of 1h. 20min.

As you travel, you can also listen to an audio guide that will explain the history and curiosities of the areas that you pass through.

Further information is available on the town website at: www.visitpilardelahoradada.com