



The Civil Guard stopped an alleged drug trafficker, a 24-year-old Moroccan resident from Murcia, during a traffic check in Orihuela Costa. He was carrying six large plastic bags loaded with ‘marijuana’.

After requesting his personal documentation, agents carried out a search of the car where they found six large rubbish bags full of marijuana buds between the back seats and the boot area. In total, 26 kilos of the drug were confiscated.

In addition, they located 210 grams of hashish, 430 euros in bills of various denominations and several mobile phones.

After being transferred to the Pilar de la Horadada Police Station for the investigation, the man was placed at the disposal of the Investigative Court No. 2 of Orihuela, which ordered his release on bail until the trial.

The incident occurred on July 3, at around 7 p.m., at a Guardia Civil vehicle check on the Ctra. de Villamartín in Orihuela Costa.