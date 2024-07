Following the phenomenal growth AI in recent months the university headquarters of the AU in Torrevieja is holding a course that will address relevant aspects around data, AI and Smart Tourist Destinations.

The data has become a key element of the current tourism scene, due to its potential to improve management processes and tourism experience.

It begins on Monday, July 22, in the facilities of the headquarters (Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre), and will last for five days, ending on July 26.