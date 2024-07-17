



After warning the Orihuela council of the situation in last December’s Plenary meeting, with the arrival of summer the Orihuela Costa taxi service is now describing the sector’s absolute collapse.

They claim that with just 42 licensed taxis operating on the coast, it is impossible to meet the demand of residents and tourists, which increases exponentially at this time. So much so that, they describe long queues in front of the main stops on the coast and waits for users that easily exceed an hour.

Alejandro Gea has been working as a taxi driver in Orihuela Costa since 2002. He says he is fed up with having to apologize to those customers he cannot serve.

He says that the number of licenses hasn’t increased since 2002, while the area has grown significantly.

The city council is blamed for not complying with a court ruling which instructed them to grant eight new licenses.

The lawyer Juan Manuel Gayo is representing them. “Given the ineffectiveness of the City Council, we are forced to take legal action against those responsible for enforcing the ruling. There is a lack of service in the area and we believe that the ruling is a unique opportunity to solve it.”