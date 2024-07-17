



The bishop of Oriola-Alacant, José Ignacio Munilla, has defended the right of individuals to undergo “psychological therapies for the reversal of homosexuality”.

He has accused the LGBTQ+ community of promoting “llibertarisme” (libertarianism) by defending their own freedom while condemning those who seek psychological therapy to reverse their homosexuality.

Munilla’s comments come after the announcement of fifteen victims who participated in similar exercises at a school in Alaqus.

He has equated the right of individuals to undergo gender-affirming hormone therapy and surgeries with the right to conversion therapies, arguing that both should be allowed.

Munilla criticizes the legal persecution of individuals who choose to undergo psychological therapy to change their sexual orientation, emphasizing the importance of individual liberty.