It is the airlines that will decide whether a second Alicante Airport runway is necessary. This was stated on Monday by Minister Óscar Puente, who said that the works to improve the infrastructure are “paid for by the airlines with their fees”, in reference to the expansion of the Alicante terminal.

“Let no one doubt that if the airlines were convinced (about the second runway) they would say so,” he stressed.

He also pointed out that there are “voices” that are calling for the extension of the runway, “without any technical basis”, Puente said.

Meanwhile, the Valencian authorities want the Airport simply to be able to handle the traffic it has, an issue that – according to the minister – will be addressed with the extension of the terminal.

He announced that the project to extend the terminal will be put out to tender before the end of the year and will allow “in the short, medium and long term scenario” that the number of passengers, whether tourists or business, continues to increase and the province continues to “take advantage of the opportunities that the infrastructure offers to the territory.”

The minister added that the project to connect the Airport with railway access has been underway since February 2023.