



Sunday night was unforgettable in Mojácar, where more than 500 people came together to watch the exciting Euro Cup final between Spain and England. Mojácar Council organised this special event, setting up a giant screen on the seafront promenade allowing those who turned out to enjoy the match in a welcoming and festive atmosphere.

According to the Festivities councillor, Pascual Artero, “The evening exceeded all our expectations. It was a sight to see how the Spanish and English communities came together with such enthusiasm and respect. Mojácar once again demonstrated its ability to promote integration and fun among all our residents and visitors.”

The night began with growing anticipation, as fans, both Spanish and English, occupied the seats on the esplanade with their refreshments to enjoy a historic match. The English community in Mojácar also took an active part in the night and added a special touch to the event, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie and intercultural celebration.

To complement the experience, the Council also set up a stand where attendees could buy drinks and refresh themselves during the match. The initiative went down really well, allowing everyone to enjoy the event in greater comfort and further livening up the atmosphere.

The match itself was a spectacle full of excitement and tension, with both teams demonstrating a high level of play. As the minutes ticked by, the supporters’ chants and cheers created a symphony of enthusiasm that resonated along the beach. The local community and tourists shared moments of joy and nerves, joining their voices in support of their teams.

At the end of the match, regardless of the result, the spirit of brotherhood and respect prevailed. Those who turned out, both the winners and the losers, celebrated the Spanish football team’s victory throughout the municipality.