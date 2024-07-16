



A new pedestrian walkway has opened in front of La Glea beach in Campoamor, replacing a road previously damaged by flooding. The 55-meter wooden walkway, built by Tragsa at a cost of €52,000, aims to prevent future flood damage and improve pedestrian access to the beach.

Local residents have been demanding the reopening of the road since the 2019 DANA flood, as it previously provided direct access to the beach. However, the Orihuela City Council has been prevented from rebuilding the road by a ruling from the Valencian High Court, which upheld coastal regulations prohibiting such construction.

Despite the court’s decision, the City Council is appealing to the Supreme Court, arguing that the road is essential infrastructure and should be exempt from coastal regulations due to the area’s status as a national tourist interest.