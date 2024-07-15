



While Orihuela Costa, with a summer population of 100,000 residents and holidaymakers, has to rely on firefighting services provided from Torrevieja, 13 km away, the Diputación is investing more than 3 million euro in a brand new fire station in Orihuela City, which they say will improve the service.

However, the project is on hold for the moment as the Consortium explained that they are waiting for the cession of the plot by the City Council to be formalised. The new facilities will be built in another area of the city, in order to optimize its operation and functionality.

The project is already drafted, costing an estimated 3 million that is expected increase, and will serve to replace the current park, very old and in need of more spaces.

Currently, the Consortium has 83 personnel in Orihuela Park. The project envisages the construction of a min administrative building, a hangar and a space for exercises within the station grounds.