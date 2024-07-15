



The Compromís group is demanding the Government blocks the proposal to expand Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez airport, because “Public health and the planet are at risk”.

Deputy Alberto Ibáñez regrets “the lack of capacity of the public authorities to manage the negative externalities of tourism, as well as the cowardice of taking measures that favour economic diversification”.

“The counties with the greatest tourist pressure are the ones with the greatest inequality and impoverishment, such as the Marina (Alicante), in addition to the emergency due to drought and the climatic events resulting from climate change, it forces us to take more restrictive measures to protect the territory and families”, defended the Valencian parliamentarian, who sent the Council “his obstinacy to continue expanding airports, after a meeting with AENA, without taking into account the consequences for the people of Alicante and for the ‘environment’.

In the latest consolidated data for May, pollution from aircraft has increased 10% compared to 2023, and once again, rather than taking steps to reduce the environmental impact the pollution per flight has increased 4% across the European network, according to Eurocontrol.