



A 74-year-old British woman plunged to her death in Playa Flamenca at lunchtime on Friday after she fell into the commercial centre from the pavement above the service road, running alongside the Help at Home Offices and Charity Shop.

Identified as local resident Hillary Phillips, she was walking along the adjacent footpath on the edge of the centre when it seems that she stumbled, falling through a gap in the metal fencing that was in the process of being repaired, dropping 15 feet onto the road below.

Her close friend and neighbour, Priscilla Cromie, called the Emergency Services, with the Policia Local quickly on hand in a matter of just a few minutes. Paramedics arrived at the scene shortly afterwards, where they spent over 45 minutes treating her injuries, prior to transferring her to Torrevieja University Hospital where she was immediately rushed into theatre with severe head and neck injuries. Unfortunately, she died from her injuries just a few hours later, at 7pm Friday evening.

Already, well-wishers have been placing fresh flowers at the scene of the tragedy with one garland remembering her support of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

A resident of Spain for almost 20 years, prior to his death in Benidorm last August, Hillary lived with her husband in Parque del Duque, Orihuela Costa. Although she enjoyed her own company, she was also a patron of Conciertos and Clarkes Bars, where she was playing bingo with friends only a few days earlier.

Son Paul is currently in Spain where he is now taking care of the funeral arrangements, understood to be scheduled for 12 noon on Tuesday 16 July, at the Tanatorio Rocamer in San Pedro del Pinatar.