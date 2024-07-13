



The National Police have arrested a 19-year-old girl for falsifying a passport to impersonate another person and take an official language exam.

A police team went to the language school that was using a facial recognition program to prevent fraud. They had received a call from a Cambridge supervisor stating that there was a student who the program had recognized as having already appeared on several occasions at different centres with different identities.

The officers asked the girl for her documentation. She provided a Chinese passport and after initial checks with the police databases they could find no record.

During a search of her belongings, police found a United Arab Emirates identity card in the name of another person with a photograph of her.

She was arrested for a crime of document falsification. The detainee, of Chinese nationality and 19 years of age, was placed at the disposal of the on-duty Court of Instruction in Orihuela.