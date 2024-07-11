



Torrevieja has once again found itself at a dead end with the ‘top manta, looky looky men’.

The Government Subdelegation, the body that represents the central government in the Alicante province, continues to ignore the Council’s request to use plainclothes officers to fine buyers who make purchases illegally.

The Police Councillor, Federico Alarcón, has sent a letter to the subdelegate Juan Antonio Nieves. He warns him that the phenomenon increases in summer with the arrival of residential tourism. He insists that this situation is harming “legitimate businesses that pay their taxes and maintain employees”, as well as generating security problems such as “petty theft, risk of falls and, of course, a tourist image that I am sure you would not want for your municipality”.

Alarcón points out that he is reinforcing the number of agents, who he states are overwhelmed in the high season with other tasks and emergencies.

He stated that Torrevieja is receiving unequal treatment by the central Government and demands that they be provided with police reinforcements. “Last Wednesday we received the good news of the incorporation of 156 agents to guarantee a safer summer in the province of Alicante. However, Torrevieja has been excluded from receiving any reinforcements despite being the third most populated municipality in Alicante. We feel abandoned and forgotten.”