



Seven seconds. That’s how long it took two hooded men to enter a Chinese shop in the Cartagena district of El Algar, pull the cash register off the counter while pointing a gun at the owners, and flee in a Mercedes car.

The robbery was last Tuesday just after eleven o’clock at a shop run by Chinese residents selling soft drinks and food. The owners were about to close the shop when two robbers entered the brandishing a gun.

One of the robbers yanked out the cash register, which was on the counter, very close to the door. The other hooded man, more corpulent and taller than the first, pointed a gun at the owners (it is unknown if it was real or fake), who did not have time to react.

With the cash register in their possession, they fled in a Mercedes car, which is now being sought by both the local police and the Civil Guard.