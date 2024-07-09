



The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, has ratified his commitment to the Benidorm Fest as “one of the most extraordinary promotional elements” for the international projection of the Valencian Community and the promotion of musical talent.

The head of the Consell has signed the agreement between the Generalitat, Benidorm City Council and Radiotelevisión Española for the celebration of the fourth edition of the Benidorm Fest.

Accompanied by the Mayor of Benidorm, Toni Pérez, and the President of the RTVE Board, Concepción Cascajosa, Carlos Mazón spoke of his commitment to “consolidating and redoubling efforts” to this event by establishing it “as a platform for our talents, not only from the Valencian Community, but from all of Spain”. Thus, he has highlighted the “strategic alliance” created between institutions, which he stressed “is here to stay”.

Mazón also stressed that its celebration represents “a window to the world” and has underlined that “every time there is a Benidorm Fest and a candidate is chosen for Eurovision, tourism, Benidorm, the Valencian Community and Spain win”.

He recalled the efforts of the Consell to position the Comunidad as “the nucleus of the happiness industry, which is tourism, and whose capital is Benidorm”, in a sustainable and balanced way but “opening its arms to people in an intelligent and pleasant way”.

He said that the celebration of this festival in Benidorm includes the realization of promotional tourist actions in the Community. It should be remembered that the audience of the Benidorm Fest in 2024 was 5.2 million total viewers. The final reached an audience of close to 2 million viewers (16.6% share).

He also expressed his gratitude to RTVE for choosing Benidorm, and therefore the Valencian Community, to celebrate this adventure once again because “it is a safe bet for music, for Eurovision and for our talent.”

The head of the Consell stated that from the Generalitat, “we will continue to support Benidorm, our happiness industry and our philosophy of open arms to music, talent and Europe” and has stressed that the Benidorm Fest “brings it all together and that is why it is a successful product.”

Benidorm Fest 2025

Benidorm Fest 2025 will be the fourth edition of RTVE’s competition to select the song that will represent Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Switzerland next May.

Benidorm will host the event with two semi-finals taking place on 28 and 30 January and a final gala taking place on 1 February.