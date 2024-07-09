



The Socialist Party of Torrevieja comes out in defence of the city to respond to the smear campaign by various British media, in the face of the passivity of the Partido Popular government team.

Since last May, several British newspapers such as the Mirror, the Daily Star and the Express have been echoing a series of devastating comments from tourists who had visited Torrevieja and who described our city as “the most horrible place” in which they had been or claimed that it was not “a true reflection of Spain.”

The socialist municipal group has responded with a propaganda video from Torrevieja that its spokesperson, Bárbara Soler, has published on social networks which has been promoted in the United Kingdom after being translated into English.

The spokesperson stated that these smear campaigns have been common since Brexit and have the objective of dissuading British people from traveling abroad during the summer season and has emphasised that they must be taken seriously, as they affect not only tourism but also to the community of British residents who live in our city and who are tempted to sell their homes. “It is a domino effect, we have been witnessing for some time the gradual decline of British people living in Torrevieja and we must take care of it because it is one of the communities that has contributed the most to our growth and development.”

Soler also assures that many of the homes sold by the British are being acquired for speculative purposes and the price of housing in our city has reached unaffordable limits. For this reason, she indicates, “interested and malicious comments that are not properly counteracted can even end up contributing to our young people not being able to become independent, since the government team refuses to take measures regarding housing.”

Likewise, the socialist has pointed out that she does not share the city model defended by the Partido Popular and that she is aware of the problems that Torrevieja presents, but that they are issues that can be “redirected and solved” and that this does not prevent them from coming out in defence of the city in the face of the passivity of the government team.

In the words of Soler “the initiative of the propaganda video is absolutely necessary when it comes to press that thousands of Britons read in the middle of the tourism campaign and it should have started from the tourism department, since it does us damage that we cannot afford” and she has announced that they will present a motion in this regard. “We do not have the means or the enormous bank of images available to the Torrevieja City Council, so we have had to ask favours from people who have not hesitated to participate by contributing their images to help defend our city.”

Using images provided from the archives of Todo Torrevieja and Joaquín Carrión, as well as from individuals, the socialists praise the benefits and potential of Torrevieja, highlighting the quality gastronomy, the enviable temperature all year round, the deep-rooted traditions and popular festivals, the culture and the nature of the salt city.

In short, the local PSOE launches an invitation to discover “the real Torrevieja”, a unique and wonderful city “to live and visit”.