



A car destroyed the terrace of a restaurant in the centre of Torrevieja at about 8am on Sunday, but then fled the scene without stopping.

The incident took place on a section of Calle Pedro Lorca Street between the streets of rambla Juan Mateo and María Parodi.

The vehicle has smashed up the wooden fence of the terrace, about eight metres in length, in addition to knocking over a good number of chairs and tables that have ended up on either the pavement or on the road itself, as well as smashing the outdoor lighting system of the terrace.

The owner of the popular Mexican food establishment, located in front of the headquarters building of the Viking insurer, immediately called the Civil Guard, although they urged him to alert the Local Police, which has the competences in traffic in the urban centre of the town.

After about 40 minutes, the Local Police, which admitted to very limited means at the weekend, asked him to take photos of the damage and hand them in to the local police headquarters, located three kilometres away, and provide a statement.

The police have since asked local hoteliers and restauranteurs to provide any video footage that they might have.

Torrevieja has seen several accidents with damage to terraces in recent months. Fortunately, there have been very few injuries with most establishments closed at the time of such incidents.