



Two people died after causing an accident, while driving in the wrong direction on the RM-12 highway, better known as the La Manga motorway, on Wednesday.

Traffico are already investigating the circumstances of the accident, however everything points to the fact that the elderly victims may have suffered a fatal lapse of concentration.

According to emergency sources, multiple witnesses reported a collision between two vehicles on the road, near the Playa Honda housing estate, heading towards La Manga. The callers reported that one of the vehicles had been travelling in the wrong direction, a that was noted by numerous motorists, many even recording it with their mobile phones.

Cartagena firefighters, the Civil Guard and several ambulances were dispatched to assist those affected. The most seriously injured were the two occupants of the vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, an elderly couple. Both were taken to the Santa Lucía hospital where they unfortunately died.

The occupant of the vehicle that they hit suffered minor injuries. He was taken to the Los Arcos del Mar Menor hospital where he received treatment.