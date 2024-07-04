



Torrevieja City Council and 168 local hospitality establishments will compete this summer to obtain the Ecovidrio Green Flag for sustainability. The non-profit organisation in charge of managing the recycling of glass packaging waste in Spain is celebrating the fifth edition of #MovimientoBanderasVerdes, its renowned summer campaign that aims to highlight and recognise the commitment of local hospitality and city councils to recycling glass packaging, protecting the environment and moving towards sustainable development.

Thus, Torrevieja will compete with up to 40 Valencian municipalities with the aim of winning the Ecovidrio “Green Flag of Sustainability”, which was already achieved by l’Alfas del Pi and Finestrat during the last edition of this initiative.

This year, Ecovidrio will also recognise the two most responsible and sustainable hospitality establishments in the Valencian Community, evaluating their initiatives to improve waste recycling management, their energy and water consumption or their commitment to sustainable purchasing, among other variables. The Casa Montaña restaurant (Valencia) and the Hydra restaurant (Calpe, Alicante) were the hospitality establishments awarded in the last edition. Also, and as a novelty this year, apart from this recognition, Ecovidrio will invite two people from each winning establishment to enjoy a Master Class and a tasting of several dishes offered by a renowned chef with a Michelin Green Star.

The Green Flags Movement is a campaign in which Ecovidrio joins forces with municipalities and hoteliers every summer to respond to the high levels of glass container consumption recorded in coastal areas of our country during the summer. During the summer months, a third of the glass containers put into circulation are consumed and nearly 50% of the single-use glass container waste put on the market is generated by the hotel sector. Aware of the need to support the hotel industry, Ecovidrio will set up a team of environmental educators to provide the HORECA sector on the Spanish coast with resources, information and incentives.