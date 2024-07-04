



This year, the Alicante Provincial Council will subsidise a total of 62 projects on citizen participation, transparency and good governance promoted by 43 municipalities in the province with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants.

The institution will allocate more than 300,000 euro to the development of these proposals, aimed at creating a more open, accessible and closer local administration.

“This important call, which we are promoting together with the Generalitat Valenciana, reflects the interest and awareness that both institutions have in promoting citizen participation, transparency and good governance in our towns ,” explained the deputy responsible for the area, Cristina García Garri, who added that, thanks to this collaboration, “ we offer essential support to our local councils, help that allows them to implement tools that promote transparency and participation for the benefit of their residents.”

These grants are structured around two lines, one aimed at developing citizen participation actions, with 201,039 euro for 30 projects and another to promote transparency and good governance, which distributes 102,604 euro among 32 proposals.

Amongst the towns to benefit in the Vega Baja are Algorfa, Daya Nueva, Daya Vieja, and Los Montesinos,