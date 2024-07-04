



Once again, Santa Pola will have a paramedic ambulance on site, based at the Local Police Station, starting this week and until after the patron saint festivities.

Early this morning, municipal services have moved materials and furniture from Elche to the premises of the Santa Pola Local Police station where health professionals will have their summer base.

Santa Pola will thus host the 24-hour SAMU service until 9 September.

Mayor Loreto Serrano and Councillor for Health, Borja Merino, welcomed the SAMU team upon their arrival.