



Orihuela is facing delays in awarding the contract for summer schools, leaving parents struggling with childcare during the summer holidays. This is the second consecutive year that the municipality has not been able to provide summer schools.

The councillor responsible for education blames the delay on a series of problems that have arisen throughout the contracting process. The tendering process only began in May and the council is currently in talks with the third-best rated company after the top two withdrew from the bidding.

The councillor acknowledges the importance of summer schools for working parents and regrets the delay. He assures that once a company is awarded the contract, the service will be guaranteed for at least three years.

In the meantime, some schools in the municipality have taken it upon themselves to organize their own summer clubs to meet the needs of parents.