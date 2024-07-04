



Tuesday 16 July is one of the most popular local holiday celebrated in many towns around the area, the feast of the Virgen del Carmen.

Amongst the towns in the province of Alicante that are celebrating this event are El Campello, Algorfa, Cox, Santa Pola, and Torrevieja. Amongst the groups who recognise the Virgen del Carmen as a patron are those who take to the sea in the hunt for fish, and of the Spanish navy, hence the day being celebrated by coastal towns where seaborne processions are commonplace.

This is not the only local holiday of significance in the area this month, as we move to Orihuela foe the following day, 17 July, for its Reconquista festivities.

For its part, Guardamar de Segura will celebrate the feast of Santiago Apóstol on the 25th, as will La Vila Joiosa with Sant Jaume.

This saint will also be commemorated in Albatera, and Benijófar on July 25.

The Vega Baja will also be celebrating a holiday on July 30 with the commemoration of the anniversary of the Segregation in the municipalities of Pilar de la Horadada and Los Montesinos.