



The repair work carried out in recent weeks on the pedestrian path of the Aguamarina micro-reserve is coming to an end. The area, with the greatest ecological value on the Orihuela coast was suffering from an abandoned appearance and had become the scene of illegal dumping and logging.

The Council, aware of the number of people attracted to this natural reservoir among so much concrete, put out to tender last February a minor contract for the repair of the pedestrian path for a value of 19,121.87 euros (VAT included). The results of the work can now be enjoyed by tourists and residents alike.

The work consisted of repairing steps that had crumbled at the entrances to the reserve. Holes were filled and compacted, wooden posts that had come loose from the fence were replaced and repaired, while potholes were also repaired with branches that were blocking the path and making it difficult to walk trimmed back.

The repair of the path was a highly demanded by the Cabo Roig and Lomas Residents’ Association, this being one of the urgent measures that they proposed in their first meeting with Councillor Grao last year. Last summer the association had denounced the uncontrolled deposit of prunings and the consequent risk of fire, one of the main reasons why the Generalitat ordered an immediate cleaning and refurbishment action.