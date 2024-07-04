



Carp-R-Us took a week off from their Summer Series to fish a Pairs Cup match at El Bosquet, The match was over two sections 1a-8 and 26-40 with one member of each pair on each section. Points were awarded to each pair member depending on the weight they caught with the best weight on a section getting one point, the next best two points, etc.

Tony Felstead easily won the 1-7 section with 26.40kg with Willy Moons second with 15.28kg and Alan Smith third with 14.04kg. The other section didn´t fish quite as well and was won by Neil McBirnie with 11.48kg with Roy Dainty second with 10.98kg and Steve Fell third with 9.60kg.

Once the dust had settled and the points added up the winning pair were Neil and Alan with four points just beating Willy and Steve who had five points. After the match a number of the members retired to the Dog & Firkin in Catral who kindly provided everyone with chip butties.

The picture is of the winning pair, Neil and Alan