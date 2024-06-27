



On it’s social networks page the Local Police of San Fulgencio have warned of an increase in thefts from elderly people. Thieves try to gain the trust of victims through “selfless help” especially in places such as ATMs, bus stops or in supermarkets, where older people may need help.

After helping them and gaining their trust, thieves then take advantage of any carelessness to steal their wallets, watches or jewellery they are carrying.

For this reason, the Police is warning members of the public to be wary of strangers offering their help, always maintaining a safe distance. They say that in case of doubt, they should contact the Local Police or Civil Guard.