



Mojácar Town Hall has this week presented its candidacy for yet another year for the sustainability Green Flags movement, promoted by the non-profit company Ecovidrio.

The Mojácar mayor, Francisco García Cerdá, accompanied by the Tourism Councillor, María Gracia Alarcón, announced at a press conference that the municipality has joined the new campaign for this summer with the aim of encouraging and promoting glass recycling among the municipality’s residents, tourists and locals.

In this 5th call for proposals, the involvement of more than 153 Valencian Community, Balearic Islands, Catalonia and Andalucía municipalities is expected; also, the participation of 18,000 hospitality establishments. This initiative aims to reward the efforts and activism of coastal municipalities for sustainability during the summer, especially with regard to the proper management of their waste.

During the press conference, Francisco García Cerdá stressed the crucial need to respect our ecosystem and reaffirmed his commitment to the protection of the environment. He emphasized the support of the local council for initiatives that promote the circular economy, the reduction of pollution, the reduction of waste and the sustainable use of natural resources. “We invite all our residents, tourists and locals to join this campaign. Their participation is key to achieving the much-desired green flag, thus showing that Mojácar is an example of sustainability and environmental commitment for all,” he stated.

To obtain a green flag, municipalities must meet a series of requirements, which include increasing the volume of glass container recycling compared to the previous year, the active collaboration of the hospitality sector and the commitment of the local council to promoting and publicising the campaign.

When summer ends, nine new green flags will be awarded across the country, two of which will be for Andalucía. Mojácar has already been awarded, in 2021, achieving first place in Almería province and fifth place in Andalucía.

Mojácar Council, together with the local tourism sector, especially the hospitality industry, is actively participating in this campaign as part of the numerous actions carried out throughout the year to promote sustainable and high-quality tourism.