



The Departments of Sports, Youth and Health of the Los Montesinos Council have presented the first edition of the “Los Montesinos, Más Bienestar” program. This municipal project aims to improve the quality of life of the Los Montesinos residents, without any distinction of age, thus facilitating access to activities that will improve the health and well-being, both physical and mental, of all those who wish to participate.

The program is divided into four activities that will take place on Fridays during the month of July.

The first of the activities, Yoga Fit, will take place on July 5. The second session, July 12, will also focus on the benefits of yoga, emphasising Meditative Yoga, while in the third, on July 19, different exercises will be performed to improve postural health. The fourth session, July 26, will be a laughter therapy session.

The workshops will be held in the pool area at 8 p.m. and is free. Registration at the town hall.