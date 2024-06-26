



From this week, Uber will be available in Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez airport, thus, hopefully, relieving some of the pressure of getting a taxi, to Alicante and Elche cities, with forty licenses, of which thirty will be for the Alicante area and the airport, and ten will be limited to the city of Elche.

Elche and Alicante become the ninth and tenth Spanish cities in which Uber offers a taxi service.

“It will be a service that tourists and locals can enjoy,” explains the director, who wanted to reach out to the taxi sector. “They can use our request and access our platform,” stating that some taxi drivers in Elche have already been interested in the platform. She considers that it is a good way for them to obtain “incentives” and that they would only have to register, present the required documentation and take advantage of the demand and users managed by the VTC company.