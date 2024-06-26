



The club is now in its 18th year with a membership if 41 owners of both classics and specialist cars. We are fortunate to still have one original member Albino Careiro who owns a Mazda.

In the first six months of the year, we have been able to have a run every month except for January that we could not get an organiser for. Hopefully in the second half of the year this will not happen again.

In February the club went on its annual Almond Blossom Run, this time ending in Hondón de la Frailes.

March took us on a run round the Blue Lake ending at San Miguel.

April saw a run to Santuari de Santa Maria Magdalena, Novelda ending in Hondón.

May was a trip to Torrellano via the Fondo National Park, and the Santa Pola Lighthouse, finishing at Torrellano where after the meal a visit to the Train Museum was arranged and an excellent time was had by all members , some of whom rode the mini train, great fun.

June was our last run for the first half of the year, this time round our favourite Blue Lake, finishing off at Patio Andaluz in Punta Prima.

All our events have been very well attended with around 24 members and a few friends joining us.

We look forward to the next six months which will include a visit to a Go Kart circuit, The Hondón Cool Run, our annual Dinner and Christmas party, finishing off the year on Innocentes Day with our driving skills and mini golf.

We have a website and also a Facebook group, both under the name of the club, where information about the club, N332 and DGT information is published.