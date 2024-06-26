



As the opposition called on the mayor to make a definitive ruling on the future of the 18 tower blocks ruled as violating Coastal Law by the Supreme Court, the governing team tried to tiptoe around the debate on the future of the ambitious skyscraper project planned to be constructed by the seafront in the town centre.

Both the Supreme Court and the High Court of Justice of the Valencian Community ruled that the projects violate the Coastal Act.

Last Tuesday’s plenary session gave an account of both projects with the opposition asking the mayor and councillor of Urbanism, to explain what the future of the projects will be from now on.

The political groups exchanged their opinions, where PP and Vox expressed their doubts regarding the judges’ ruling, and PSOE and Sueña applauded what represents a severe setback to the construction of large towers on the beachfront.

The Plenary then unanimously voted to comply with the court rulings due to the lack of a favourable report from Costas.

However, Vox councillor Yolanda Cabezuelo announced that, in the next plenary session, they will present a motion to urge the Generalitat to draft a Valencian coastal planning law and to request the transfer of coastal powers from the Joint Commission with the State. “Although with the Sánchez government we highly doubt that it will become effective, but that does not mean we will stop demanding what we understand is natural and logical for our autonomous community,” added the Vox councillor.

The socialist spokesperson, Bárbara Soler, said that in Torrevieja, unlike in Benidorm (where high-rise construction predominates), “there has been no urban planning and constant improvisation has been used.” In contrast, Soler suggested that the mayor spend more on providing better services to citizens, “both those in the centre and those in residential areas who also pay their taxes. Services that are clearly deficient.”