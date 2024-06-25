



Following a recent slating in many British newspapers of Torrevieja, which has continued even into last week, the head of the PSOE in the town, Barbara Soler, wanted to express her opinion of the reports.

“A few weeks ago, several of the main British newspapers echoed the devastating complaints of some of their compatriots regarding Torrevieja. Among the dissatisfied visitors, one of them stood out claiming that our city was the most horrible place he had ever been. Another pointed out that he had not been able to find a decent Spanish restaurant in Torrevieja and that it was not a true reflection of Spain but rather Blackpool with sun”.

“These comments had more in common than their poor opinion of our municipality. They were all made by people who had visited this city very briefly, which makes such devastating statements seem unfair”.

“However, it cannot be denied that there are several factors that have contributed to the decrease of our beloved community of British residents in recent years. The city model that has been supported is a model based on cheap tourism. This factor, together with wild and predatory urbanism and public services with much room for improvement, are driving away a community without which the development of the city would not have been possible. And this is inexcusable, since this is a community that definitely must be taken care of”.

“However, the city model can – and must – be redirected. We are on time. Torrevieja is a place with a lot of potential yet to be developed. The search for population growth at all costs is not compatible with sustainable development which implies, on the contrary, investing in providing more and better services to the citizens who currently live in this coastal municipality. These measures are not far-fetched, they are viable and should be focused on reconciling Torrevieja with its residents (foreigners and nationals)”.

“A city full of restaurants to enjoy unique cuisine and a quality Mediterranean diet. A city with natural parks, salt lagoons, beaches and enviable temperatures all year round. A city that needs to give back to its community of foreign residents some of the love it has received from them for so many years. In short, a wonderful city where we will welcome with open arms anyone who wants to enjoy it”.

The picture accompanying this article is a random picture taken in 2007 of the Spanish course for foreigners attended by mostly British residents who called the town their home then. As the official data confirms, the number of British residents has plummeted in Torrevieja, whereas neighbouring municipalities have not seen the same decline.