



One house has been completely gutted and another two severely damaged after a fire in Guardamar. The accident occurred on Friday morning on Calle San Francisco in the town centre close to the Health Centre and the bus terminal.

The flames that spread inside the house were caused by a short circuit of a refrigerator, although the specific details of the fire are still to be confirmed.

The fire affected all the rooms of one house, causing “very significant” damage, according to municipal sources, and with minor damage to two others. Thankfully there were no injuries.

The local police set a cordon around the fire that spread through the façade, because of the constant explosions from an electrical installation.