The president of the Valencia regional government, Carlos Mazón, along with the Minister of Justice and Interior for the region, Elisa Nuñez, who was previously with the PP but now VOX, and given the position in Valencia at the request of the far-right party, met this week with the new head of the National Police in the Valencian Community, Carlos Gajero.
PP President Meets Police Chief
