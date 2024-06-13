



The Guardia Civil arrested a man and woman for allegedly defrauding a farmer from the district of Arnéva, in Orihuela, in the purchase of oranges.

The alleged scammers signed a purchase and sale contract for 18,720 kilograms of oranges with the victim, an arrangement done through a broker who is believed to have acted in good faith, specifying the payment of 5,054 euro by bank transfer, a payment that was never made. Furthermore, after acquiring the merchandise, the scammers sold it.

Even though the victim delivered the product and made the invoice, he never received payment.

Following an investigation, the couple were located in the town of Beniel, in Murcia. Both were arrested and, after giving statements, they were released pending charges.