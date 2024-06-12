



Orihuela Costa is facing an unprecedented educational crisis, a situation that directly affects the school community that has been caused by poor decisions made the PP/Vox coalition council.

The much-needed third school, which they promised to open by September, will now not open its doors, leaving children and teachers in an unsustainable situation.

Councillor María García of Orihuela’s PSOE had already warned of the problems that would arise if the PP plan went ahead “we told them that the plot chosen was not ideal, because of its slope and its poor condition, and we proposed alternatives that would have enabled the construction of the new school within a reasonable time frame. Despite our warnings, the PP decided to go ahead with their own plan, and now the results are evident and disastrous.”

The educational community of Orihuela Costa continues to suffer the consequences of these indefensible decisions. “The two current schools are overcrowded, forcing teachers to teach classes in deplorable conditions: without libraries, without multipurpose classrooms, and using hallways and other leisure spaces as improvised classrooms. This situation not only affects the quality of education, but also has a negative impact on the well-being of students” says García.

The third college was essential to relieve pressure on the two existing institutions. However, García insists that the PP’s mismanagement has meant an indefinite delay. “Coastal Oriolanos are now wondering what has been achieved and, more importantly, what has not been done to ensure this temporary project was completed on time. The responsibility falls directly on the urban planning councillor and the education councillor, neither of which has demonstrated the ability or the will to overcome the obstacles and fulfil their promises. Today we are further away from having that third school on the Coast than we were a year ago. Furthermore, no steps have been taken regarding the plot that should house the permanent educational infrastructure which is planned to replace the temporary building.”

García adds “the opacity with which this matter has been handled is despicable. One week before the end of the school year, there is still no word about summer school, leaving parents and students in uncertainty. It is evident that those responsible are more concerned with maintaining appearances than with solving the real problems of the educational community.”

She added that “Excuses are no longer acceptable. We need a local government that truly cares about the needs of its people and works transparently and effectively to solve the problems affecting our community.

The education of our children cannot continue to be a victim of incompetence and lack of planning. The Oriolanos of the coast need and deserve quality education, and it is the duty of our leaders to ensure that this can be fulfilled. The educational community, parents and, above all, students, cannot continue paying the price for poor decisions. We demand answers, we demand action, and, above all, we demand that the well-being and future of our children be prioritised. Education is a right, not a privilege, and it is time for our leaders to act accordingly.”