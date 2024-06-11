



The Valencian Ministry of Health has presented its plan to cover healthcare during the summer months. The ministry has allocated €79.5 million, an increase of €7.2 million compared to last year. The plan includes opening 19 auxiliary summer clinics and reinforcing 66 health care centres. The program starts on June 15 and runs until November 30, five and a half months compared to four last year.

The Ministry of Health will apply measures such as the redistribution of care hours, mobility of physicians, incentives and extension of the period in which professionals will be able to enjoy their vacations until November 30th. Residents who will finish their training in September will be able to provide tutored care in their own health centre or another nearby centre.

The plan foresees more than 8,600 additional staff, around a thousand more than last year. In Castellón it is planned to open six auxiliary offices and reinforce care in 14 health centres. In Valencia, five auxiliary offices will open and care will be reinforced in 19 health centres. Finally, in Alicante five auxiliary centres will be opened and care will be reinforced in 33 health centres.